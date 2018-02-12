Hurricane boys qualify 6 to district swim meet

Six Wilmington High School boys swimmers have qualified for the upcoming Division II Southwest District meet Saturday at Miami University.

Clinton-Massie had just one potential qualifier, Wesley Vert is an alternate for the 500 freestyle event in Div. II. He would compete in the district meet only if one of the 32 qualifiers dropped out of the meet.

None of the WHS or CM girls, or the East Clinton boys or girls qualified for district competition.

Division II district competition will begin 10:45 a.m. Friday at Miami University’s Corwin M. Nixon Aquatic Center.

Wilmington’s Ricky Dungan qualified for state in 2017 and leads the way this season for the Hurricane.

Dungan earned his way to the district in two individual events – the 200 and 500 freestyle – as well as two relays – the 200 medley and 400 free.

In the 200 medley, Dungan is joined by Josh Andrews, Harrison Law and Sam Osborn.

In the 400 free, Dungan, Law, Osborn and Simon Heys earned a district berth.

In the 200 free relay, Heys, Andrews, Osborn and PJ Godsey will compete in the district.

Law also continued his season in the 100 butterfly while Osborn will compete in the 100 freestyle.

Clinton-Massie's Wesley Vert is an alternate for the 500 freestyle in the upcoming district swim meet.

SWIM ROUNDUP