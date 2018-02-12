Lunsford chooses Thomas More to continue football career

Wilmington High School senior Wesley Lunsford has decided to continue his football career at Thomas More University. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Jennifer Simpson, Wesley Lunsford, Howard Lunsford; back row, WHS football coach Scott Killen.

Wilmington High School senior Wesley Lunsford has decided to continue his football career at Thomas More University. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Jennifer Simpson, Wesley Lunsford, Howard Lunsford; back row, WHS football coach Scott Killen. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_FBH_wil_lunsfordsigns.jpg Wilmington High School senior Wesley Lunsford has decided to continue his football career at Thomas More University. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Jennifer Simpson, Wesley Lunsford, Howard Lunsford; back row, WHS football coach Scott Killen. Courtesy Photo | Wilmington High School athletic department