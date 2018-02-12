Blanchester girls win defensive battle 30-28

NEW RICHMOND – In a defensive struggle, the Blanchester girls basketball team defeated New Richmond 30-28 Saturday night in a SBAAC Bud Phillips Scholarship game.

The Ladycats are 8-11 on the year while the Lady Lions drop to 11-10.

Elecia Patton led Blanchester with nine points, seven of those in the third period.

Dakota Watters had six of her eight points in the opening period while Olivia Gundler had all seven of her points in the second half.

The Ladycats led 11-6 at halftime after holding the Lady Lions scoreless in the second period.

Blanchester increased its lead to 24-12 after three quarters before New Richmond rallied in the final period to make a game of it, BHS coach Bradon Pyle said.

Neither team had a good day at the free line. BHS was 6 for 17, which included 2 for 10 in the first three quarters. NRHS was 3 for 10 at the line.

SUMMARY

February 10 2018

@New Richmond HS

Blanchester 30 New Richmond 28

B 08.03.13.06…..30

N 06.00.06.16…..28

(30) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baldwin 0-0-2-2 Scott 0-0-0-0 Gundler 3-0-1-7 Patton 3-2-1-9 Shank 0-0-0-0 Rose 0-0-0-0 Watters 4-0-0-8 Ostermeier 1-0-2-4. TOTALS 11-2-6-30

(28) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Fagan 0-0-0-0 Kramer 2-0-0-4 King 4-0-3-11 Wentzel 0-0-0-0 Baca 3-1-0-7 Maness 0-0-0-0 Clift 3-0-0-6 Kirk 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 12-1-3-28