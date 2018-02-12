Massie girls strong down the stretch in 44-38 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie closed its regular season girls basketball schedule with a 44-38 win over Georgetown in an SBAAC Bud Phillips Scholarship game at the Lebanon Road gym.

The win puts the Lady Falcons at 8-14 for the year. The Lady G-Men are 7-15.

“They all contributed and played well,” CM coach Tim McGraw said of his squad.

Faith Cottrell had 11 points and nine rebounds for Massie.

Mckenzie Avery had four steals and three assists while Haley Conley grabbed five rebounds and scored nine points.

It was a tight game throughout and the two teams were tied at 38-38 with a little more than a minute to play in regulation, McGraw said.

“We had some key steals and free throws down the stretch,” the coach added. “This is the best we have shared the ball all season.”

SUMMARY

February 10 2018

@Lebanon Road gym

Clinton-Massie 44 Georgetown 38

C 08.11.10.15…..44

G 07.11.07.13…..38

(44) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McKenna Crawford 1-0-2-4 Theetge 2-0-4-8 Cottrell 4-1-2-11 Smith 0-0-0-0 Conley 4-0-1-9 Ireland 0-0-0-0 Avery 1-0-4-6 Doss 3-0-0-6 TOTALS 15-1-13-44

FIELD GOALS: G (9-37); CM (15-49) Conley 4-7 Cottrell 4-8

3 PT FIELD GOALS: G (3-17); CM (1-5) Cottrell 1-1

FREE THROWS: G (11-17); CM (13-20) (Theetge 4-5 Avery 4-6 McKenna Crawford 2-2

REBOUNDS: G-36; CM-27 (Cottrell 9 Conley 5 Doss 4 Avery 3 Theetge 3)

ASSISTS: CM-5 (Avery 3)

STEALS: G-9; CM-10 (Avery 4 Doss 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: G-2; CM-4 (Theetge 2)

TURNOVERS: G-18; CM-17