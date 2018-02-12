Davis leads charge as EC girls tame Lady Broncos 52-44

MOUNT ORAB – Bre Davis led the charge in a third quarter uprising as East Clinton’s girls defeated Western Brown 52-44 Saturday in an SBAAC Bud Phillips Scholarship game at the WB gym.

With East Clinton clinging to a 20-15 halftime lead, Davis put up eight points, blocked two shots and came up with a steal in the third period alone as the Lady Astros extended its advantage to 38-27.

“(Bre) dominated at both ends of the court,” EC coach Jeff Craycraft said.

Davis finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

East Clinton improves to 14-8 with the win while Western Brown drops to 11-10.

The Lady Astros took a first quarter lead and had some success against the Lady Broncos press. But Western Brown stayed in the game as East Clinton rushed its shots, Craycraft said. In the third, Davis took over and the Lady Astros held on for the win.

Kaitlyn Durbin had eight points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Lacey Peterman had 11 points and Mackenzie Campbell led EC with six assists.

“Both did an excellent job against the press with their ball handling and decision-making,” Craycraft said.

Craycraft also noted the defense off the bench by Kayla Hall.

SUMMARY

February 10 2018

@Western Brown High School

East Clinton 52 Western Brown 44

EC 14.06.18.14…..52

WB 06.09.12.17…..44

(52) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Peterman 5-1-0-11 Campbell 3-0-2-8 Lilly 3-0-1-7 Durbin 3-0-2-8 Davis 5-0-2-12 Christian 1-0-0-2 Hall 1-0-2-4. TOTALS 21-1-9-52

FIELD GOALS: WB (14-46); EC (21-49) Davis 5-7 Peterman 5-11

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WB (3-11); EC (1-9)

FREE THROWS: WB (13-22); EC (9-19) Durbin 2-2 Campbell 2-2

REBOUNDS: WB-26; EC-35 (Davis 9 Durbin 8 Peterman 6 Hall 6 Christian 3 Campbell 3)

ASSISTS: WB-1; EC-14 (Campbell 6 Lilly 3 Durbin 3 Peterman 2)

STEALS: EC-6 (Durbin 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-3 (Durbin 2)

TURNOVERS: WB-16; EC-17