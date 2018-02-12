Wildcats 2nd, Falcons 3rd at Shinkle Invitational

BATAVIA – Blanchester finished second and Clinton-Massie was third Saturday at the Steve Shinkle Invitational at Batavia High School.

The Wildcats had 173 points and the Falcons finished with 154 points. East Clinton was 15th with 39.5 points. Goshen won the tournament with 221 points.

“This was a good tournament and we got one more chance to see many teams that we will see over the next three weeks in post-season,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said. “The goal for the week is work on our mistakes, stay healthy and mentally prepare ourselves for what is going to be a tough league tournament with many good teams.”

The SBAAC wrestling championship tournament will be held Saturday at Blanchester High School.

Individually, two county wrestlers won weight-class titles.

Blanchester’s Clayton Schirmer was the champion at 152 pounds. He decision Yima Nyamor of Cincinnati Wyoming 8-6 in the championship match.

Clinton-Massie’s Sam Brothers made quick work of Jacob Tatman of Goshen in the 220 pound championship match. Brothers won by pin in 1:31.

At 113 pounds, East Clinton’s Wyatt Riddle was runnerup to Josh Dunn of Goshen, 6-2 in the title match.

Brayden Esposito of EC was fourth at 113 while Gage Berwanger finished sixth.

At 126 pounds, Matt Asher of Clinton-Massie was second to Jackson Hugentobler of Madeira who won by pin in 4:57.

Andrew Frump of BHS was fifth, winning the fifth-place match by pin in 2:00.

At 132 pounds, Johnny Schirmer of Blanchester was runnerup to Dustin Robins of Reading who won 10-9 TB in the championship battle.

At 138 pounds, Nathan Gibbs of Clinton-Massie was pinned by Brice Briggs of Goshen in 3:51 and finished sixth.

At 145 pounds, Bryson Mills of Clinton-Massie was third with a 4-0 win over John McGuire of Turpin in the consolation match.

At 152 pounds, John Cline of East Clinton was third with a pin in 2:19 over Marshall Rapp of Madeira.

At 160 pounds, Ross Lennon of Clinton-Massie was second. He was decisioned by Sean Mondello of Talawanda 16-7 in the title match.

Colt Conover of Blanchester was sixth. He dropped the fifth-place match to Ethan Tefs of Wyoming 8-4.

At 170 pounds, Colton Doyle was pinned in 3:22 by Jacob Noble of New Richmond and finished as runnerup. Noble won his other four matches by pins in just 2:39.

Shane Garrett of Blanchester was third at 170, pinning Adrian Dourakos of Turpin 2:24.

At 182 pounds, Steven Latchford of Blanchester was fourth with a loss to Quincy Brown of Madison in the consolation final. Joe Baughman was sixth. He was decisioned by David Pride of Clermont Northeastern 4-0.

At 195 pounds, Christian Stubbs of BHS was fourth. He was decisioned by Scotty Troxell of New Richmond 9-1 in the consolation final.

