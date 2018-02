The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball team was defeated by Clinton-Massie 39-26 in the SBAAC tournament at Western Brown High School.

The Wildcats finished the season with a 3-14 record.

Jackson Bray had seven points and seven rebounds for Blanchester. Seth Akers had six points and eight rebounds. Reagan Burch had four points while Justin Hogsett had four points and five rebounds. Johnathan Herzner and Bryce Bandow had two points each. Gabe McVey pitched in with a free throw.