Whew! Falcons hold on for 57-56 OT win against Astros

LEES CREEK – Clinton-Massie spoiled East Clinton’s senior night Tuesday with a 57-56 overtime victory.
Griffin Laake’s steal and layup with 10 seconds left was the game-winner.
The teams traded missed front ends of one-and-ones before Wyatt Floyd’s 50-foot game-winning attempt bounced away as time expired.
The Falcons (13-7) started the first two quarters on 9-0 runs to help build a 29-9 lead.
EC (11-10) whittled the Falcon advantage to single digits, 35-26, with a pair of 3s to open the second half.
Another 3 moments later by J.T. McCarren pulled EC to within 40-35.
The Astros eventually caught the Falcons at 53 with 1:22 left in regulation.
After a pair of EC turnovers in the final five seconds of regulation, Laake came up short on his attempt to give CM victory without the extra time.
SUMMARY
February 13 2018
@East Clinton High School
Clinton-Massie 57 East Clinton 56 OT
CM 16.19.09.09.4…..57
EC 07.13.17.16.03…..56
(57) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 0-0-0-0 Chowning 1-0-1-3 Trampler 0-0-0-0 Myers 10-0-0-20 Tanner Olberding 0-0-0-0 Campbell 1-1-0-3 Uetrecht 6-1-4-19 Laake 5-1-1-12. TOTALS 24-3-6/12-57
(56) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jenkins 1-1-0-3 Smith 1-1-0-3 McCarren 5-1-3-14 Pence 6-0-0-12 Michael 0-0-0-0 Floyd 6-1-3-16 Olds 0-0-0-0 Kelly 0-0-0-0 M. Mitchell 2-2-2-8 TOTALS 21-6-8/15-56
Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.