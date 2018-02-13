Whew! Falcons hold on for 57-56 OT win against Astros

LEES CREEK – Clinton-Massie spoiled East Clinton’s senior night Tuesday with a 57-56 overtime victory.

Griffin Laake’s steal and layup with 10 seconds left was the game-winner.

The teams traded missed front ends of one-and-ones before Wyatt Floyd’s 50-foot game-winning attempt bounced away as time expired.

The Falcons (13-7) started the first two quarters on 9-0 runs to help build a 29-9 lead.

EC (11-10) whittled the Falcon advantage to single digits, 35-26, with a pair of 3s to open the second half.

Another 3 moments later by J.T. McCarren pulled EC to within 40-35.

The Astros eventually caught the Falcons at 53 with 1:22 left in regulation.

After a pair of EC turnovers in the final five seconds of regulation, Laake came up short on his attempt to give CM victory without the extra time.

SUMMARY

February 13 2018

@East Clinton High School

Clinton-Massie 57 East Clinton 56 OT

CM 16.19.09.09.4…..57

EC 07.13.17.16.03…..56

(57) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 0-0-0-0 Chowning 1-0-1-3 Trampler 0-0-0-0 Myers 10-0-0-20 Tanner Olberding 0-0-0-0 Campbell 1-1-0-3 Uetrecht 6-1-4-19 Laake 5-1-1-12. TOTALS 24-3-6/12-57

(56) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jenkins 1-1-0-3 Smith 1-1-0-3 McCarren 5-1-3-14 Pence 6-0-0-12 Michael 0-0-0-0 Floyd 6-1-3-16 Olds 0-0-0-0 Kelly 0-0-0-0 M. Mitchell 2-2-2-8 TOTALS 21-6-8/15-56

Trey Uetrecht goes up against a pair of defenders, Alex Pence and Logan Kelly, during Tuesday’s boys basketball game at East Clinton High School. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BKH_cmuetrecht_ecduoEC.jpg Trey Uetrecht goes up against a pair of defenders, Alex Pence and Logan Kelly, during Tuesday’s boys basketball game at East Clinton High School. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Brendan Jenkins (right) goes against Griffin Laake during Tuesday night’s boys basketball game at East Clinton High School. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BKH_ecjenkins_cmlaakeEC.jpg Brendan Jenkins (right) goes against Griffin Laake during Tuesday night’s boys basketball game at East Clinton High School. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BKH_cmlaake_ecpenceEC.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BKH_cmmyers_ecpenceEC.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BKH_ecmichael_cmlaakeEC.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

