ROB 7th grade boys rally in second half for 43-38 win

The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team rallied from a big halftime deficit Tuesday and defeated Goshen 43-38 in the semifinal round of the SBAAC tournament.

Wilmington is unbeaten at 17-0 this season.

Borror trailed by 10 at halftime, coach Ken Platt said.

Zane Miller had four three-pointers and finished with 12 points.

Elias Lewis had 18 points, all in the second half, and was 8 for 10 at the free throw line in the final two minutes of the game, Platt said.

Luke Blessing scored 11 points and Tanner Killen added two.