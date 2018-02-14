ROB 7th grade boys rally in second half for 43-38 win

The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team rallied from a big halftime deficit Tuesday and defeated Goshen 43-38 in the semifinal round of the SBAAC tournament.
Wilmington is unbeaten at 17-0 this season.
Borror trailed by 10 at halftime, coach Ken Platt said.
Zane Miller had four three-pointers and finished with 12 points.
Elias Lewis had 18 points, all in the second half, and was 8 for 10 at the free throw line in the final two minutes of the game, Platt said.
Luke Blessing scored 11 points and Tanner Killen added two.
