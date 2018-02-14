Big 2nd not enough as WC women fall to Capital

COLUMBUS – Despite a huge second quarter, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team was defeated by Capital University Wednesday, 73-61, in Ohio Athletic Conference action at the Capital Center.

The Quakers are now 11-13 overall and 6-11 in the OAC. The Crusaders are 13-11, 9-8.

Mackenzie Campbell led WC with 17 points, on 8 of 11 shooting. She had five rebounds.

Kelly Noll had 10 points and a team-best six rebounds. Emily Harman and Faith Teaford also grabbed five rebounds.

Wilmington fell behind 23-12 after one period but then took the lead in the second quarter. Harman made a pair of free throws with 3:14 to play in the first half to tie the game at 29-29. Hannah Binkley’s free throws tied the game again at 31-31 with 2:47 to play.

The Quakers took a 34-32 lead with seven seconds to play in the first half on Noll’s jumper in the paint.

Wilmington led by four early in the third period on two occasions. Noll drained a three-pointer at 3:40 of the third and WC maintained a 47-43 advantage.

But Capital scored the final 11 points of the third and then the first two points in the fourth to surge to the front. Wilmington trailed 56-47.

The Quakers managed to get within six but no closer in dropping the conference match to their rivals from Columbus.

SUMMARY

February 14 2018

@Capital Center

Capital 73 Wilmington 61

CU 23.09.22.19…..73

WI 12.22.13.14…..61

(73) CAPITAL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bosch 3-0-0-6 Stonerock 4-0-0-8 Risner 2-0-4-8 A. Wachtman 1-0-0-2 Huloette 5-1-1-12 Hagy 2-1-0-5 Folan 2-0-4-8 Grasso 0-0-0-0 Taphorn 8-1-3-20 E. Wachtman 2-0-0-4 Harrop 0-0-0-0 Kaiser 0-0-0-0. 29-3-12-73

(61) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Harman 3-0-3-9 Teaford 0-0-0-0 Noll 3-2-2-10 Hooper 4-1-0-9 Campbell 8-0-1-17 Davis 1-1-3-6 Morris 0-0-0-0 Ritz 1-1-0-3 Snider 0-0-2-2 H. Binkley 0-0-3-3 Rickman 0-0-2-2. TOTALS 20-5-16-63

Mackenzie Campbell made 8 of 11 from the field and led WC with 17 points Wednesday.