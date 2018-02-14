Crusaders crumble in OAC battle at FRA 86-67

WILMINGTON – Capital had its way inside against Wilmington Wednesday night the homestanding Quakers found a way to post a relatively easy 86-67 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at Fred Raizk Arena.

Wilmington goes to 11-12 with the win overall and 7-10 in the conference. Capital is now 11-13, 7-10.

Christian Jones led WC on the scoreboard with 19 points. Jones also had six rebounds and four assists.

The Hamilton High School product was 11 for 11 at the free throw line. In the OAC, Jones is 99 for 110 at the line (90 percent). He is 126 for 146 on the year at the line.

In his last eight games, Jones is 51 for 53 at the line. Since missing eight of his first 27 free throw attempts, Jones is 113 for 119.

Andrew Russell had 16 points and four rebounds. Jordan Jones hit on 6 of 8 from the floor and finished with 13 points. Nathan Scott led WC with eight rebounds. DJ Iles had 12 points and three assists.

Capital scored the first basket of the game but the Quakers ripped off 25 of the next 29 points to grab a 25-6 advantage with 9:22 to play in the first half. Christian Jones’ layup gave WC a 19-point bulge.

The Crusaders scrambled back in it, getting to within five in the first half before WC moved the difference back into double digits.

Capital again made a game of it as Tyler Jamison’s jumper made it 47-42 with 14:19 to play in the second half. Jamison made it 67-60 with 5:07 to play.

Russell drained a three to get WC back up 10. Wilmington made its last six free throws to seal the win.

SUMMARY

February 14 2018

@Fred Raizk Arena

Wilmington 86 Capital 67

C 29.38…..67

W 38.48…..86

(67) CAPITAL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Schreck 8-0-4-20 Cox 5-0-3-19 Caldwell 4-1-0-9 Weingartner 3-2-1-9 Jamison 3-0-0-6 Czuchran 1-1-2-5 Wildermuth 1-0-0-2 Auble 1-0-0-2 Hannah 0-0-1-1 Yahaya 0-0-0-0 Jessing 0-0-0-0 Lash 0-0-0-0 Burnham 0-0-0-0 Boone 0-0-0-0 Hartmann 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 26-4-11-67

(86) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) C. Jones 4-0-11-19 Russell 4-4-4-16 J. Jones 6-1-0-13 Iles 3-1-5-12 Scott 2-0-6-10 Patrick 1-1-4-7 Myers 2-0-1-5 Smith 1-0-0-2 Mullins 1-0-0-2 Lewis 0-0-0-0 Mercer 0-0-0-0 Hansford 0-0-0-0 Cox 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-7-31-86

Jordan Jones was 6 for 8 from the field and had 13 points in Wilmington’s 86-67 win over Capital Wednesday night. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_jjones2-1.jpg Jordan Jones was 6 for 8 from the field and had 13 points in Wilmington’s 86-67 win over Capital Wednesday night. John E. Swartzel | News Journal File