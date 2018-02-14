East Clinton 7th grade girls win SBAAC North championship

GOSHEN – A big third quarter lifted the East Clinton seventh grade girls basketball team to a 30-22 win over Goshen in the SBAAC North tournament championship game Wednesday night.

East Clinton trailed 9-8 at halftime but the Lady Astros outscored the Lady Warriors 12-2 in the third period to take a 20-11 lead.

Jozie Jones had four points in the third for EC while Jayden Murphy hit a three-pointer and Libby Evanshine had a field goal and free throw. Hayleigh Perdue had a basket in the third.

Overall, Evanshine and Jones finished with eight points each for the champs.

Perdue tallied seven points while Murphy had four. Kami Whiteaker added two points and Savannah Tolle chipped in a free throw.

Brooke Noland led Goshen with seven points.

