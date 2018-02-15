Falcons qualify for district bowling tournament

CENTERVILLE – The Clinton-Massie boys bowling team finished sixth Thursday in the Division II Sectional tournament at Poelking Marian Lanes.

The East Clinton boys finished 27th overall. The top nine teams and the top nine individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the district tournament.

Brandon Norris was the top Astro bowler with a 448 series. Brendon Walters was next in line with a 409 series.

For Clinton-Massie, Corey Potts was 21st overall with a 572 series. The Falcons had a solid day with Chandler Morsch bowling a 570, Jacob Wellman 566 and Joey Marburger 561.

The district tournament will be Feb. 22 at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

SUMMARY

February 15 2018

Division II Sectional

Poelking Marian Lanes

Team scores

Urbana 4078 Alter 3894 Mechanicsburg 3860 Shawnee 3829 Graham 3811 Clinton-Massie 3767 Northeastern 3717 Northwestern 3707 Fort Loramie 3687

Baker games

CM-178, 131, 171, 199, 169, 179 (1027)

EC-148, 121, 135, 154, 96, 150 (804)

Individual games

CM-Chandler Morsch 218, 170, 182 (570); Adin Lamb 176, 159 (335); Jacob Wellman 187, 203, 176 (566); Corey Potts 165, 182, 225 (572); Joey Marburger 188, 192, 181 (561); SUB 136. TOTALS 894, 923, 923 (2740)

EC-Austin Arellano 115, 122, 138 (375); Brandon Norris 114, 161, 173 (448); Fred Morgan 124, 144, 128 (396); Brendon Walters 111, 150, 148 (409) Quinton Tolle 99, 117 (216); SUB 68. TOTALS 563, 694, 655 (1912)

