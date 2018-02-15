SBAAC wrestlers at BHS Saturday

The SBAAC Wrestling Championship tournament will be held Saturday at Blanchester High School.

Though two division champions will be crowned, the tournament format is one bracket per weight class, regardless of whether a team is in the American or National division.

Team scores are totaled based on all competition, then sorted by division to determine a champion.

The tournament begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be a 30 minute break between the consolation semifinal round and the finals.

Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students.

Blanchester, East Clinton, Clinton-Massie and Wilmington will be among the field competing for the SBAAC title. Other teams involved will be Western Brown, Bethel-Tate, Williamsburg, Goshen, New Richmond, Batavia, Clermont Northeastern.

Western Brown has won the last four American Division championships, a streak that was halted by Bethel-Tate’s American title in 2012.

Bethel-Tate won the National championship last season. Blanchester won National championships in 2013, 2014, 2015.

While most schools relish a division championship, many teams only want to win the overall league championship.

Among Clinton County schools – Blanchester – there are no returning league champions. East Clinton, Wilmington and Clinton-Massie were members of the South Central Ohio League last season.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_WR_wil_allenQuadME.jpg

WRESTLING ROUNDUP