Monroe ends Massie season in sectional opener 53-31

LEBANON – The Clinton-Massie girls basketball season ended Thursday with a 53-31 loss to Monroe in a Division II Lebanon Sectional matchup at LHS.

Monroe (16-6) moves on to the next round in the tournament to face either Bishop Fenwick or Oakwood on Feb. 20.

Clinton-Massie wraps up its season with an 8-15 record.

Hannah Doss led the Lady Falcons with 10 points. Johanna Theetge scored eight points.

Clint0n-Massie fell behind 20-11 in the first period, with Doss netting five points. Josolin Robinson and Olivia Wells-Daniels had six points each to lead the Lady Hornets.

The Massie offense continued to struggle in the second period with just five points and Monroe pushed the lead to 34-16 at halftime.

The Lady Falcons played an even second half but were never able to get back into the game.

Robinson led Monroe with 13 points. Wells-Daniels finished with 12.

The teams combined to go 6 for 12 at the free throw line. Clinton-Massie was whistled for just three fouls in teh game.

SUMMARY

February 15 2018

Division II Sectional

@Lebanon High School

Monroe 53 Clinton-Massie 31

MO 20.14.10.09…..53

CM 11.05.08.07…..31

(53) MONROE (fg-3ft-ft-tp) Slone 3-1-0-7 Sloneker 2-1-0-5 Robinson 5-2-1-13 Wells-Daniels 5-0-2-12 Thompson 4-0-0-8 Gallagher 0-0-0-0 Schwab 2-0-0-4 Vak 0-0-0-0 Beckett 2-0-0-4 Carroll 0-0-0-0 Coburn 0-0-0-0 Frazier 0-0-0-0 Grooms 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 23-4-3-53

(31) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Theetge 4-0-0-8 Cottrell 1-0-0-2 Ireland 1-0-0-2 Avery 2-0-2-6 Doss 4-2-0-10 McKenna Crawford 0-0-0-0 Smith 0-0-0-0 Faucett 0-0-0-0 Miranda Crawford 0-0-1-1 Chowning 1-0-0-2 Lay 0-0-0-0 Cranmer 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 13-2-3-31

