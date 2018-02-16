WC men 4th, women 5th after first day of OAC championship

AKRON – The Wilmington College men’s and women’s swim teams competed Thursday in the first day of competition in the Ohio Athletic Conference swimming and diving championships.

The men were fourth after the first day and the women were fifth.

The Quakers’ highest individual place finish came from Andrew Stewart in the 50-yard freestyle. Stewart went 20.96 in the prelims then 21.17 in the finals to finish fifth overall.

Alex Tillapaugh also competed in the finals of the 50-yard freestyle, finishing 10th in 21.8 seconds.

The Quakers went 9-10 in the 500-yard freestyle. David Bellus clocking 4:52.75 and Cody Nash 4:47.27.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Frederick Rankin touched the wall in 2:05.57 for 13th-place while Ian Darras came in 15th in 2:11.38.

The 400-yard medley relay consisted of Lawrence Daya, Rankin, Tillapaugh and Stewart. The quartet finished fourth in 3:38.75.

Stewart, Tillapaugh, Daya, and Nash were fifth in 1:28.6 in the 200-yard free relay.

Following the conclusion of the session, Tillapaugh time trialed the 100-yard individual medley where he set a new team record with a time of 55.65.

The Quakers’ lone win came from Samantha Glish in the 50-yard freestyle, posting a winning and new WC record time of 23.99 seconds.

Two other team records were broken throughout the course of the evening’s session.

Macki Leon finished 10th in the 200-yard individual medley and also blew away the team’s previous record with her time of 2:16.99.

Both Glish and Leon were members of a record-setting 400-yard medley relay along with teammates Alyssa Rogers and Hannah Davis. The quartet finished fifth in the field with a time of 4:09.00.

The same group formed the team’s 200-yard freestyle relay, where they once again came in fifth with a time of 1:42.18.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Margaret Hover earned 14th with a personal best time of 5:38.15 and Rachel O’Donnell took 15th with a time of 5:38.61, also a personal best.