Lewis lifts ROB Hurricanes to title, perfect season 18-0

Elias Lewis hit a three-pointer as time expired Thursday to give Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team the SBAAC North tournament championship.

The long-range three lifted Borror over Mount Orab 33-32 in the title game.

Coach Ken Platt said his Hurricane trailed the entire game. ROB was behind by four with 23 seconds to play when Luke Blessing drained a three to cut the difference to one.

Wilmington then fouled with six seconds to play, Platt said, and the Mount Orab player made one of two free throws to make it a 32-30 game.

Lewis then went the length of the court and pulled up in front of the ROB bench to hit the game-winner, Platt said.

The win ended the Hurricane’s perfect season at 18-0.

Blessing led Borror with 12 points while Lewis finished with eight.

Tanner Killen contributed six points and Josh Snell chipped in with four. Adrien Cody added three points.

“This team played as a team all year with different players stepping up when needed,” said Platt.

