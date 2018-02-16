Massie pair advances to girls district bowling tournament

HUBER HEIGHTS – A pair of Clinton-Massie bowlers qualified Friday for the Division II Southwest District bowling tournament during competition in the Division II Sectional tournament at Poelking Marian Lanes.

Jennifer Callewaert and Emily Rager of Clinton-Massie were two of nine individual bowlers who will compete in the district tournament Feb. 22 at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

East Clinton also competed in the sectional tournament but did not advance any bowler.

Victoria Goodman was the top Lady Astros bowlers with a 351 series. Myah Jones (348) and Junella Goodman (347) were close behind.

For Clinton-Massie, Callewaert had a 516 series with a 211 high game. She was second among individual qualifiers and 15th overall. Rager had a 479 series and was 28th.

Neither Clinton-Massie or East Clinton competed in the team portion of the tournament. Teams must have five bowlers to advance as a team.

SUMMARY

February 16 2018

Division II Sectional

@Poelking Marian Lanes

Baker games

EC-Did not compete

CM-Did not compete

Individual games

EC-Nicole Longnecker 99, 108, 97 (304); Myah Jones 104, 136, 108 (348); Victoria Goodman 89, 143, 119 (351); Junella Goodman 101, 138, 108 (347).

CM-Ashley Murphy 152, 132, 101 (385); Jennifer Callewaert 146, 211, 159 (516); Ashley Gross 105, 115, 111 (331); Emily Rager 149, 180, 150 (479).