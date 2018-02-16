Falcons stumble out of gate, fall to Broncos 63-40

ADAMS TOWNHIP – The Western Brown Broncos raced out to a 17-1 lead in the first six minutes of its Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division showdown at Clinton-Massie Friday and coasted to a 63-40 victory.

Western Brown’s lead bounced between 15 and 24 the rest of the evening.

“We came out flat and committed turnovers, and they came out and shot the lights out. You put all that together and it’s a bad deficit right away,” CM head coach Todd Cook said. “It’s been a roller coaster (the last couple weeks). We play good one night and the next night we come out flat or we don’t take care of the basketball.”

Senior Trey Uetrecht led the Falcons (13-8, 4-6) with 11 points on senior night.

Elijah Smith had a game-high 15 points for the Broncos (14-7, 6-4), which secured second place in the American Division with the win.

Clinton-Massie (13-8, 4-6) will play at Clermont Northeastern Saturday in the SBAAC Bud Phillips Scholarship game.

SUMMARY

February 16 2018

@Lebanon Road gym

Western Brown 63 Clinton-Massie 40

WB 22.12.12.17…..63

CM 05.12.10.13…..40

(63) WESTERN BROWN (fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 2-0-6, Finn 5-3-14, Fischer 4-0-8, Taylor 2-0-6, Smith 5-4-15, Tull 0-0-0, Whitaker 0-0-0, Eyre 1-0-2, Keller 2-0-5, Wylie 1-0-2, McKibben 0-2-2, Crall 1-1-3. Total 23-10-63. 3-point goals: 7 (Wolfe 2, Taylor 2, Finn, Keller, Smith). FTM-FTA 10-16, 63 percent.

(40) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Myers 4-1-9, Tanner Olberding 0-0-0, Campbell 1-0-2, Uetrecht 4-2-11, Laake 4-0-9, Wolfe 3-2-9, Phillips 0-0-0, Chowning 0-0-0, Trampler 0-0-0, Tate Olberding, 0-0-0, Baker 0-0-0. Total 16-5-40. 3-point goals: 3 (Uetrecht, Laake, Wolfe). FTM-FTM 5-6, 83 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

