‘Cane continues unbeaten romp through SBAAC

BATAVIA – Wilmington completed its unbeaten run through the SBAAC American Division Friday night, winning on the road over Batavia 59-37.

With one game remaining in the regular season, the Hurricane is 15-5 on the season. WHS completes the American Division portion of its schedule with a 10-0 record.

Wilmington travels to Georgetown to close out the regular season Saturday night in the Bud Phillips Scholarship Game. The reserve game is slated to tip-off at 6 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.

Three players were in double figures for the ‘Cane with Jeffrey Mansfield leading the way with 17, 13 in the first half.

Matt Smith had 13, including a pair of treys. Ten of Smith’s points came in the first half.

Also in double digits was non-starter Cam Coomer, who added 10, including six in the final period.

Leading scorer for Batavia was Kaleb Moell, who finished with 12.

Wilmington jumped out to an 18-9 first quarter lead and outscored the Bulldogs 20-12 in the second period, taking a 38-21 lead into the locker room at intermission.

In the third period, WHS really clamped down, holding the Bulldogs to just seven points and extending the advantage to 51-28.

The Bulldogs outscored Wilmington 9-8 in the final period of action.

Batavia scored in double figures (12) in only the second quarter and was limited to just 16 second half points.

WHS head coach Mike Noszka was pleased with his team’s effort on both ends of the floor.

“Tonight we played with poise and we were very disciplined, especially in our half-court defense,” Noszka said. “Our shot selection was much better than the most recent games. But, in the tournament, you must make layups and convert free throws. We must improve from the line.”

Wilmington was 8 for 20 from the free throw line.

Protecting the basketball was pivotal and the Hurricane turned it over just twice in the first half, and 10 times for the game. Batavia committed 12 turnovers.

“Tonight was definitely a quality effort in all four quarters,” said Noszka.

SUMMARY

February 16 2018

@Batavia High School

Wilmington 59 Batavia 37

W 18.20.13.08…..59

B 09.12.07.09…..37

(59) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Morris 1-1-0-3 Gauche 1-0-0-2 Griffith 4-0-0-8 Smith 4-2-3-13 Mansfield 8-0-1-17 Coomer 3-0-4-10 Sweeney 0-0-0-0 Custis 1-0-0-2 Taylor 2-0-0-4 Jones 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-3-8-59

(37) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Storer 0-0-0-0 Richardson 1-1-2-5 Burke 1-1-0-3 Watson 0-0-1-1 Moell 5-0-2-12 Scaggs 0-0-0-0 Zenni 0-0-1-1 Ellington 1-0-0-2 Griffin 3-0-0-6 Carter 2-0-1-5 Witt 0-0-2-2. TOTALS 13-2-9-37

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

