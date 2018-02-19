Stewart leads WC men to fifth place in OAC swim meet

AKRON – The Wilmington College men’s swimming team tallied three top-eight finishes on the final day of the 2018 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday evening.

As a team, the Fightin’ Quakers finished in fifth place with 312 points, just seven points behind fourth place Baldwin Wallace University. John Carroll University won the conference title with 826.5 points.

Andrew Stewart was Wilmington’s top individual finisher on Saturday as he took third place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 46.66. Ian Simpson of Ohio Northern University finished just one tenth of a second ahead of Stewart.

David Bellus finished sixth in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:59.29. Cody Nash was the other Quaker to place in the finals of an event as he took seventh in the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:12.87.

The Quakers finished fourth in the final event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Stewart, Alex Tillapaugh, Bellus and Nash swam a time of 3:14.85, beating the Yellow Jacket team by two-tenths of a second.

“We put in a great year of work and swam well this weekend,” WC head coach Trip Breen said. “They really reaped the reward of all the time in the water of this season.”

On Saturday, Stewart finished seventh in the 100-yard backstroke and Frederick Rankin placed eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

