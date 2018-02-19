Glish finishes strong for WC women swimmers

AKRON – Wilmington College’s Samantha Glish broke her second program record in as many days as the senior highlighted the Fightin’ Quakers’ performance on the final day of the 2018 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Swimming and Diving Championships.

Glish finished second in the 100-yard freestyle in 53.43, just over three tenths of a second behind Olivia Talamo of John Carroll University. Glish claimed the OAC championship in the 50-yard freestyle and broke the program record on Thursday.

“Samantha [Glish] had an extraordinary meet,” said Trip Breen, WC swim coach. “She moved from 16th place to first place in the 50-freestyle from freshman to senior year. That’s absolutely exceptional.”

As a team, Wilmington placed fifth with 267 total points. John Carroll claimed the OAC Team Championship with 885 points.

Rachel O’Donnell and Margaret Hoover finished 10th and 11th place respectively in the 1,650-yard freestyle. The Quaker duo finished the event in 19:31.95 and 19:53.11 respectively. Sam Harter also placed in the event, finishing in 16th.

A Quaker trio placed in the consolation final of the 200-yard backstroke. Macki Leon won the event with a time 2:13.34. Ellyse Herr and Kadie Grundy placed sixth and seventh, respectively. Wilmington also placed three – Alyssa Rogers, Rebecca Curran and Susan Householder – in the 200-yard breaststroke consolation final.

Wilmington took fifth in the final event of the championships, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Leon, Davis, Margaret Hover and Glish finished the event in 2:43.67. Over the course of the meet, the Quakers broke nine program records.

“We put in a great year of work and swam well this weekend,” Breen said. “They really reaped the reward of all the time in the water of this season.”

On Saturday, Macki Leon went 2:01.77 in the 200-yard freestyle to establish a new WC record. In the 100-yard freestyle, contested at the conclusion of the Saturday session, Leon set a WC record with a 1:03.3 swim.

