WC men fall to BW; will play at Marietta in tourney

BEREA – The Wilmington College men’s basketball team fell at Baldwin Wallace University 95-70 in the regular season finale Saturday afternoon.

Despite the loss, the Fightin’ Quakers have qualified for the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) tournament as the No. 7 seed. Wilmington will travel to No. 2 Marietta College for a quarterfinal round game Tuesday evening.

Christian Jones finished with 10 points and three rebounds while Nathan Scott also scored in double figures with 11 points. Aaron Mullins added nine points in six minutes off the bench while Will Patrick, also coming off the bench, scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.

Jake Fetherolf led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Cam Kuhn had 18 points and six boards. Jay Battle netted 15 points while dishing out four assists.

Wilmington concludes its regular season with an 11-13 overall record and a 7-11 mark in OAC play.

Wilmington struggled to score from the start as the Quakers converted on just 3-of-11 possessions to open the game. A Tyler Colombo layup made the score 19-6 at the 12:06 mark forcing a timeout from WC’s K.C. Hunt. Jordan Jones answered with four points in three possessions and Christian Jones connected on two free throws and a three-pointer, but Baldwin Wallace couldn’t be stopped as the Yellow Jackets took a 31-15 lead with eight minutes to play in the first half.

Two free throws from Patrick three minutes later cut the deficit to a dozen (35-23), but BW ended the half on an 11-5 run to take an 18-point lead into halftime. Leading 46-28 at the break, the hosts opened the second half on a 29-19 run to seal the victory.

Wilmington shot 36.7 percent (22-of-60) from the field and just 5-of-25 (20 percent) from distance compared to 35-of-67 (52.2 percent) for the game for BW. Both teams missed just one free throw while the Yellow Jackets won the rebounding battle 46-26.

