Dungan set for return trip to Canton

Wilmington High School junior has qualified for the state swim meet for a second year in a row.

Dungan will swim in the OHSAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championship meet at Canton McKinley High School on Thursday.

At last week’s Division II Southwest District meet, Dungan finished seventh overall in 4:47.47 in the 500-yard freestyle. That time is good enough to have him 13th overall among state qualifers in the event.

Dungan swam a 1:45.4 in the 200-yard freestyle and stands 20th among state qualifiers.

Last season, Dungan finished 14th in the state meet in the 500 free with a time of 4:48.63.

Dungan did not qualify for the consolation or championship heat in the 200 free last season at the state meet. His preliminary heat time was 1:47.79.

WHS junior again qualifies for state in 200, 500 free