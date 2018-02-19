Big 4th quarter puts Falcons over Rockets 70-58

OWENSVILLE – A stellar fourth quarter effort lifted Clinton-Massie to a 70-58 win over Clermont Northeastern in an SBAAC Bud Phillips Scholarship game Saturday night at CNE.

The Falcons wrap up the regular season with a 14-8 record. They finish 4-6 in the SBAAC American Division.

The Rockets are 8-14 overall, 6-6 in the National Division.

Thomas Myers paced the Clinton-Massie offense with 26 points.

He had plenty of help as Zach Chowning finished with 17 points, Trey Uetrecht added 14 and Griffin Laake had 11.

Uetrecht hauled down 14 rebounds while Myers snared 13 and Laake had seven. Uetrecht, who had a strong all-around game, led Massie with eight assists. Laake had seven assists.

Clinton-Massie found itself behind 18-15 after one quarter and then 32-25 at halftime.

The Falcons comeback started in the third period when they cut into the Rockets lead with a 19-13 third period advantage.

Clermont Northeastern led 45-44 going to the final quarter.

But the Falcons put things together at both ends of the floor in the final period by outscoring the Rockets 26-13. The result was a 12-point victory.

SUMMARY

February 17 2018

@Clermont Northeastern HS

Clinton-Massie 70 Clermont NE 58

CL 18.14.13.13…..58

CM 15.10.19.26…..70

(70) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 0-0-0-0 Chowning 6-3-2-17 Myers 11-0-4-26 Uetrecht 5-0-4-14 Laake 5-1-0-11 Tate Olberding 0-0-0-0 Baker 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 28-4-10-70

