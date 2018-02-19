WHS hits 13 3s in 63-50 win over BHS

WILLIAMSBURG – In a battle of the SBAAC’s Wildcats, Williamsburg outlasted Blanchester 63-50 Friday night in National Division play.

BHS finished the regular season with an 8-14 record, 5-7 in the National Division.

WHS is 12-10 overall, 8-4 in the division.

Jordan Stroud led Blanchester with 13 points. Brayden Sipple scored 12.

Stroud had nine rebounds and two assists while Sipple had six rebounds and two assists. Jacksson Waialae grabbed five rebounds and Wesley Mitchell had four. Ian Heeg ad Waialae had two assists each.

Trent Kreimer drained eight three-pointers for Williamsburg and led all scorers with 26 points. Nate Bogan had a trio of threes and scored 20 points.

Williamsburg had control of the game from the outset, leading 18-12 after one quarter.

The halftime margin increased to 36-25 as Blanchester was outscored 18-13 in the second.

Williamsburg broke the game open in the third period with 20 points while Blanchester came out of the locker-room and scored just nine.

BHS made a dent in the difference in the fourth by outscoring WHS 16-7 but fell by 13.

SUMMARY

February 16 2018

@Williamsburg High School

Williamsburg 63 Blanchester 50

W 18.18.20.07…..63

B 12.13.09.16…..50

(63) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Block 0-0-0-0 Bogan 5-3-7-20 Boland 0-0-0-0 Carter 2-1-1-6 Hart 1-0-0-2 Hatter 1-0-0-2 Kelley 1-0-2-4 Kreimer 9-8-0-26 Moore 0-0-0-0 Reed 0-0-0-0 Ridener 1-1-0-3 West 0-0-0-0.

(50) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 4-2-2-12 Stroud 4-0-5-13 Patton 0-0-0-0 Coyle 1-0-0-2 Waialae 1-1-2-5 Ian Heeg 1-1-0-3 Mitchell 4-1-0-9 Bandow 1-0-0-2 Bare 1-0-0-2 Lane Heeg 0-0-2-2 Armocida 0-0-0-0 Griffin 0-0-0-0 Fischer 0-0-0-0