Warriors blow open game with Astros 76-51

LEES CREEK – Tied at 16 after the opening period, Goshen blew open its SBAAC Bud Phillips Scholarship game at East Clinton in the second quarter to pull away for a 76-51 victory.

Goshen scored the first 10 and last seven of the second quarter to head into the intermission with a 39-24 cushion.

The Warriors (12-10) extended their advantage to 58-35 in the third quarter by sinking their first six shots, five of them from behind the arc.

Goshen led by as much as 64-36 with its first score in the final period.

EC (11-11) scored 13 of the next 15 points to pull within 17 of the Warriors.

Goshen ended the game on a 10-2 run.

Deonte Bailey came off the bench to lead the Warriors with 17 points. Teammates Kyle Proffitt and Tony Moore joined Bailey in double figures with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

J.T. McCarren led EC with 19 points.

SUMMARY

February 17 2018

@East Clinton HS

Goshen 76 East Clinton 51

GO 16.23.23.14…..76

EC 16.08.12.15…..51

(76) GOSHEN (fg-ft-tp) Harrison 0-0-0, T. Moore 5-0-14, Kollmorgen 3-0-7, H. Slusher 1-0-2, Proffitt 6-0-16, Bailey 5-5-17, Dato 0-0-0, Armacost 1-0-2, Hill 5-0-10, Kilgore 1-0-2, B. Moore 0-0-0, A. Slusher 3-0-6, Abshire 0-0-0. Total 30-5-76. 3-point goals: 11 (Proffitt 4, T. Moore 4, Bailey 2, Kollmorgen). FTM-FTA 5-8, 63 percent.

(51) EAST CLINTON (fg-ft-tp) Floyd 3-3-8, Michael 3-1-8, Pence 3-0-6, McCarren 6-7-19, Jenkins 1-0-3, Smith 1-1-3, Z. Mitchell 0-1-1, Peterman 0-0-0, Neanover 0-0-0, Olds 1-0-2, Kelly 0-0-0, M. Mitchell 0-1-1, Garrison 0-0-0, Vadnais 0-0-0. Total 17-14-51. 3-point goals: 3 (Jenkins, Floyd, Michael). FTM-FTA 14-19, 74 percent.

