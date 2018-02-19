Lady ‘Cane off to good start, 65-47

MONTGOMERY – Wilmington used a 20-2 run to pull away from Oxford Talawanda and win its Division I girls sectional opener 65-47 Saturday at Sycamore High School.

The Hurricane (20-2) advance to play Cincinnati McAuley 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Sycamore High School.

Mya Jackson led the Hurricane with 28 points. She now ranks second on the Clinton County girls career scoring list at 1,382. She’s 31 behind East Clinton’s Robbin Luck who stands at 1,413.

Teammate Leah Frisco narrowly missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Talawanda’s Addie Brown led all scorers with 29 points. Teammate Kyra Koontz pulled down 14 rebounds.

“It was a little disappointing starting off. We weren’t on the details as much as we normally are. We came out a little flat in the first half,” Hurricane head coach Zach Williams said. “We still got the job done. We did what we had to do and still got the win.”

Brown scored 10 points in the first quarter to give the Braves a 16-15 lead, but the Hurricane rebounded to take a 32-28 advantage into the break.

Wilmington’s lead hovered around four points most of the third quarter until the 20-2 run that gave the ‘Cane its biggest cushion of the evening, 60-41 with three minutes to go in the contest.

The Hurricane had 19 steals, six by Sami McCord, and scored 31 points off 26 Talawanda turnovers.

SUMMARY

February 17 2018

@Sycamore High School

Wilmington 65 Talawanda 47

W 15.17.16.17…..65

T 16.12.11.08…..47

(65) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 3-9 0-0 7, Jackson 11-23 3-4 28, McCord 3-9 0-2 6, K. Jamiel 1-1 0-0 3, Frisco 4-8 5-7 13, Self 0-1 0-0 0, S. Johns 1-7 2-8 4, Zerby 0-3 0-0 0, Fryman 1-2 2-2 4, Butcher 0-0 0-0 0, C. Johns 0-0 0-0 0. Total 24-63 12-23 65. 3-point goals: 5-25 (Jackson 3-11, J. Jamiel 1-6, K. Jamiel 1-1, S. Johns 0-2, McCord 0-2, Zerby 0-1, Frisco 0-1, Self 0-1). Rebounds: 35 (Frisco 9). Assists: 14 (J. Jamiel 4). Steals: 19 (McCord 6). Blocked shots: 0. Turnovers: 8 (J. Jamiel 2, Jackson 2, S. Johns 2).

(47) TALAWANDA (fg-ft-tp) Koontz 2-13 3-4 7, Brown 8-20 6-8 29, Dowers 0-1 0-0 0, Bennison 0-0 2-2 2, Bretz 3-3 1-1 7, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Je. Tegge 0-0 2-2 2, Ja. Tegge 0-0 0-0 0. Total 13-38 14-17 47. 3-point goals: 7-16 (Brown 7-15, Jones 0-1). Rebounds: 38 (Koontz 14). Assists: 1 (Brown 1). Steals: 2 (Koontz, Bennison). Blocked shots: 2 (Koontz, Brown). Turnovers: 26 (Brown 10).

