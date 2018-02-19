County trio earns SBAAC crowns

BLANCHESTER – Three Clinton County individuals earned SBAAC wrestling championships Saturday at Blanchester High School.

Wyatt Riddle of East Clinton, Isaac Allen of Wilmington and Sam Brothers of Clinton-Massie took home weight class titles.

Western Brown easily won the team title with 234.5 points. The Broncos claimed the American Division crown as well.

Bethel-Tate was tournament runnerup and National Division champion.

Clinton-Massie was third overall while Wilmington was sixth and Blanchester finished seventh. East Clinton finished 11th.

Riddle decisioned Chase Huff of Goshen 10-6 for the 106-pound title. He also pinned Joe Reinert of Bethel-Tate in 1:12 in the semifinal match.

At 160 pounds, Allen was a 10-2 winner over Ross Lennon of Clinton-Massie. Allen also posted a pin in 2:59 over Jayden Naegele of New Richmond and a pin in 3:20 over Luke Rayburn of CNE.

At 220 pounds, Brothers pinned his way to the title. He opened with a 49-second pin of Christian Walters of Batavia, then recorded a 60-second pin over Jacob Tatman of Goshen in the semifinals. In the title match, Brothers went to the third period and pinned Justin Noble of New Richmond in 4:55.

Aside from Lennon, Matt Asher of Clinton-Massie at 126 pounds, Bryson Mills of Clinton-Massie at 145 pounds, Clayton Schirmer of Blanchester at 152 pounds and Conner Barton of Wilmington at 285 pounds were all runnersup in their respective weight classes.

Third-place finishers for the county teams were Sam Eastes of Wilmington at 120, Colt Conover of Blanchester at 160 and Colton Doyle of Clinton-Massie at 170.

Fourth-place finishers were Cameron Smart of WHS at 113 pounds, Dylan Dummitt of WHS at 132 pounds, Joe Baughman of CM at 182 and Braxton Green of CM at 195 pounds.

Wyatt Riddle won the 106-pound championship Saturday at the SBAAC Wrestling Championships at Blanchester High School. Riddle is the first SBAAC wrestling champion in EC history, coach Doug Stehlin said. Courtesy Photo Wilmington's Sam Eastes pinned Bryan Sauter of Batavia in 3:30 in the consolation final at 120 pounds Saturday at the SBAAC Wrestling Championship at Blanchester High School. Gordon Cordell | News Journal

