Five from county earn top SBAAC honors

Wilmington had four top honors as the SBAAC released its post-season awards in girls basketball and varsity bowling.

Mya Jackson, Zach Williams, Katie Hottinger and Josh Fisher earned top honors for WHS while Shonda Marburger was the lone Clinton-Massie honoree.

In girls basketball, Jackson was the American Division Player of the Year while Williams was the American Division Coach of the Year. Wilmington was the American Division champion.

First team honors for the American Division included Jackson, Jasmine Jamiel and Katlyn Jamiel of Wilmington and Johanna Theetge of Clinton-Massie.

Other first teamers were Maggie Mehlman of Batavia, Paige Garr and Whitney Turner of Goshen, Carley Clift and Kara King of New Richmond, Cana Kellemeyer and Tessa Pinkerton of Western Brown.

First team honors for the National Division included Elecia Patton of Blanchester and Paige Lilly and Lacey Peterman of East Clinton.

Other first teamers were Allison Parks and Reagan Leonard of Bethel-Tate, Kiley Cooper of Clermont Northeastern, Kylie Sponcil of Felicity-Franklin, Kennedy Underwood of Georgetown and Alexis Chase, Jessica Chase and Peyton Fisher of Williamsburg.

Alexis Chase was the National Division Player of the Year while Mike Madsen of Williamsburg was the National Coach of the Year.

County second teamers were Emily Ireland of Clinton-Massie, Bailey Zerby of Wilmington, Asia Baldwin of Blanchester and Mackenzie Campbell of East Clinton.

Honorable mention was given to county players McKenzie Avery of Clinton-Massie, Leah Frisco of Wilmington, Dakota Watters of Blanchester and Kaitlin Durbin of East Clinton.

In boys bowling, Marburger was the American Division Coach of the Year. Clinton-Massie was the American Division champion.

First-team American Division bowlers were Joey Marburger, Corey Potts and Jacob Wellman of Clinton-Massie, and Tristan Reiley of Wilmington.

Brandon Norris of East Clinton was the lone first-team National Division bowler from the county.

Other American Division first teamers were Mikey Hoff of Goshen, Cody Boshears of New Richmond and Austin Grammer of Western Brown. Grammer was the American Bowler of the Year.

Other National Division first teamers were Malachi Price of Bethel-Tate, Jered Glancy, Donny Franz and Layne Todd of Clermont Northeastern; and Aiden Poe and Carson Ralston of Georgetown.

County second teamers were Chandler Morsch of Clinton-Massie, Grant Pickard and Zach Zeckser of Wilmington, and Austin Arellano of East Clinton.

Todd was the National Bowler of the Year and Courtney Shannon of Georgetown was National Bowler of the Year.

In girls bowling, Hottinger was American Division Bowler of the Year while Fisher earned Coach of the Year honors for the American Division. Wilmington was the American Division champion.

Hottinger was the only WHS first team in the American Division while Clinton-Massie’s Jennifer Callewaert, Ashley Gross and Emily Rager were first-teamers.

Other first teamers in the American were Bailey Isaacs of Batavia, Melody Singleton of Goshen and Mary Sizer of Western Brown, and in the National Tess DeBell and Lizzi Giwer of Bethel-Tate and CC Goldizen and Hailey Long of Williamsburg.

Second teamers from the county were Melanie Taylor Wilmington, Ashley Murphy of Clinton-Massie, and Victoria Goodman and Nicole Longnecker of East Clinton.

Michayla Eifert of CNE was National Bowler of the Year while Jeff Conner of CNE was the National Coach of the Year.

