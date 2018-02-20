WC women’s basketball season ends 76-60

ADA – Despite a 27-point third quarter, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team had its season come to an end Tuesday with a 76-60 loss to top-seeded Ohio Northern in the Ohio Athletic Conference tournament.

The WC women finish at 11-15. Ohio Northern continues with a 22-4 mark.

Kelly Noll had 17 points, connecting on five three-pointers. She also had five rebounds.

Mackenzie Campbell had eight points, six rebounds and nine assists for the Quaker women. Brooke Davis had 14 points off the WC bench.

Lindsey Black of Ohio Northern led all scorers with 17 points.

WC got off to a fast start with Noll leading the attack. She drained a pair of threes as the Quakers led 10-6.

But the Polar Bears scored 13 unanswered points to take control of the game, 19-10

Another Noll trifecta made it 23-15 but the No. 1 seed regained a comfortable margin with a 16-3 run to end the half up 39-18.

It was 42-18 after the first possession of the third period when WC made a last-ditch effort to continue its season. Noll hit a pair of threes and Davis converted two as well to make it a 49-38 difference with 2:36 to play in the third.

Ohio Northern scored the first eight points in the fourth to push the lead to 20 at the 6:59 mark.

SUMMARY

February 20 2018

Ohio Northern 76 Wilmington 60

WC 12.06.27.15…..60

ON 21.18.18.19…..76

(60) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Noll 5-5-2-17 Hooper 2-1-0-5 Campbell 1-0-6-8 Harman 2-0-0-4 Teaford 2-0-1-5 Monday 1-1-0-3 Nilback 0-0-0-0 Davis 5-3-1-14 Morris 0-0-0-0 Ritz 0-0-0-0 Snider 0-0-0-0 H. Binkley 1-1-0-3 Rickman 0-0-1-1 Kopp 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 19-11-11-60

(76) OHIO NORTHERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cramer 3-2-0-8 Black 5-0-7-17 Dirksen 3-0-0-6 Wyss 2-1-0-5 Bullimore 3-1-4-11 Brock 0-0-0-0 Manley 0-0-0-0 Kirkbride 4-4-0-12 Weeks 1-0-2-4 Raker 0-0-0-0 Ward 1-0-0-2 Mescher 5-0-1-11. TOTALS 27-8-14-76

FIELD GOALS: WC (19-54) Davis 5-10 Noll 5-12; ON (27-62) Black 5-10 Kirkbride 4-5

3 PT FIELD GOALS: WC (11-32) Noll 5-10 Davis 3-6; ON (8-19) Kirkbride 4-5

FREE THROWS: WC (11-14) Campbell 6-6;ON (14-16) Black 7-7

REBOUNDS: WC-32 (Teaford 6 Campbell 6 Noll 5 Harman 5 Davis 4 H. Binkley 4); ON-39 (Bullimore 7 Dirksen 7)

ASSISTS: WC-14 (Campbell 9); ON-13 (Black 4)

STEALS: WC-2; ON-4 (Bullimore 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: WC-0; ON-1

TURNOVERS: WC-11; ON-7

Brooke Davis | News Journal File, John E. Swartzel http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_WCW_brookedavisMU.jpg Brooke Davis | News Journal File, John E. Swartzel Kelly Noll | News Journal File, John E. Swartzel http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_WCW_kellynollMar-1.jpg Kelly Noll | News Journal File, John E. Swartzel