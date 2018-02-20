No. 24 Marietta holds off WC men 86-71

MARIETTA – No 24 Marietta held off Wilmington 86-71 Tuesday night in an Ohio Athletic Conference quarterfinal men’s basketball game.

The loss ends the WC season at 11-14. Marietta is 21-5.

Wilmington scored the first seven points of the game, the final three coming on a DJ Iles long-range shot at 16:47.

The game was tied just once early, 11-11, and Marietta took its first lead at 3:41, 30-28. Nathan Scott hit a three to put WC on top as the teams went to the lockerroom, 37-35.

Christian Jones put the Quakers up 39-35 early in the second half before the Pioneers mounted a charge. Marietta reeled off 12 straight points to gain control 47-39.

The WC deficit grew to as many as 11 points before the Quakers took a turn at a comeback. At 11:21, Scott poured in a three and suddenly the difference was just 56-52. Another Scott three later made it 60-57.

The tournament’s No. 2 seed scored 12 of the next 14 points to regain control, 72-59. Though WC still trailed by 11 the backbreaker came with around 2:00 to go when Marietta was able to snare a pair of offensive rebounds on one possession and turn it into a free throw and a 79-67 lead.

The Pioneers were strong at the free throw line down the stretch to extend its margin.

Christian Jones had 19 points and three assists for Wilmington. Will Patrick and Nathan Scott came off the bench to score 15 points each. Scott grabbed eight rebounds. Iles finished with 10.

