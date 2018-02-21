Pickard, Reiley to continue bowling seasons at district

CINCINNATI – Wilmington’s Grant Pickard and Tristan Reiley have qualified for the district bowling tournament next week.

During Division I Sectional competition Wednesday at Crossgate Lanes, Pickard was 17th overall Reiley was 20th among individuals.

Pickard had a 562 series (185, 179, 188) and placed fifth among qualifying individuals. Reiley had games of 149, 213, 185 for a 547 series. He earned the sixth and final individual district qualifying spot.

As a team, the Hurricane finished ninth with seven teams advancing from the sectional to the district. WHS had a total pinfall of 3,460 while Moeller was the final qualifying team with 3,578.

SUMMARY

February 21 2018

@Crossgate Lanes

Mason 3845 Elder 3746 Fairfield 3729 Lebanon 3700 Middletown 36660 West Clermont 3657 Moeller 3578 Harrison 3545 Wilmington 3460

Baker games

W-161, 116, 149, 133, 223, 171 (953)

Individual games

W-Tristan Reiley 149, 213, 185 (547); Conner Mitchell 122, 255 (377); Grant Pickard 185, 179, 188 (552); Zach Zeckser 181, 169 (350); Elijah Martini 167; SUB 1 149, 115, 118 (382); Sub 2 132. TOTALS 831, 798, 878 (2507)

Grant Pickard had a 552 series and led Wilmington Wednesday at the Division I Sectional bowling tournament. He qualified for the district tournament along with teammate Tristan Reiley. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BWL_wil_grantpickardME.jpg Grant Pickard had a 552 series and led Wilmington Wednesday at the Division I Sectional bowling tournament. He qualified for the district tournament along with teammate Tristan Reiley. Mark Huber | News Journal