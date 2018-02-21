Mustangs stampede Ladycats 44-29

WILMINGTON – Mary Englert had 13 of her game-high 19 points in the first half to lead Madeira over Blanchester 44-29 Wednesday in a Division III sectional tournament game at Fred Summers Court.

The loss ends Blanchester’s first season under head coach Bradon Pyle at 9-13.

Madeira, champions of the Cincinnati Hills League, continues in tournament action with a 21-3 mark. The Lady Mustangs will play in the lower bracket sectional title game at Wilmington 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Asia Baldwin led Blanchester with seven points. Blanchester’s leading scorer Elecia Patton managed just two second quarter free throws.

Madeira jumped out to an early advantage with Englert dropping in seven first quarter points. Blanchester trailed 13-5 at the break.

The low-scoring contest continued in the second period with the Ladycats holding a one-point edge, 9-8. At the half, Madeira led 21-14.

In the third, Madeira pushed its lead to 30-20. The Lady Mustangs then converted 8 of 10 fourth quarter free throws to extend its lead and advance in the tournament.

SUMMARY

February 21 2018

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington Middle School

Madeira 44 Blanchester 29

M 13.08.09.14…..44

B 05.09.06.09…..29

(44) MADEIRA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Meyer 0-0-2-2 Kline 2-0-4-8 Davis 1-0-0-2 Wyrick 0-0-0-0 Bird 0-0-0-0 Stallworth 0-0-0-0 Simmons 1-1-0-3 Englert 7-1-4-19 Scott 3-0-4-10 Kolkmeyer 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 14-2-14-44

(29) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baldwin 2-1-2-7 Scott 1-1-0-3 Gundler 1-1-0-3 Patton 0-0-2-2 Shank 2-1-0-5 Rose 1-0-2-4 Watters 1-0-0-2 Ostermeier 1-0-1-3. TOTALS 9-4-7-29

Asia Baldwin led Blanchester with seven points Wednesday night against Madeira in sectional tournament action at Wilmington's Fred Summers Court.