Dungan unable to make it out of first day at state

CANTON – Ricky Dungan’s high school swim season ended Thursday at the Division II Ohio Swimming and Diving Championship meet at C.T. Branin Natatorium her at McKinley High School.

In the preliminary events, the top eight times will advance to the championship final heat while times 9-16 qualify for the consolation heat.

In the 200 yard freestyle, Dungan’s first event of the day, the WHS junior clocked in at 1:46.11. He was 19th among the 24-swimmer field. His seed time was 1:45.4.

Dungan’s best event is the 500 freestyle. The accomplished triathlete clocked 4:54 and finished 18th overall in the 500. His time last week at the district meet was 4:47.47.

This is the second year in a row Dungan has qualified for the state meet in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-4.jpg

WHS unior swim season ends on first day