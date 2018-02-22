Clinton-Massie bowling season ends at district

BEAVERCREEK – The Clinton-Massie boys and girls bowling season ended Thursday at the Division II Southwest District tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Jenn Callewaert had a 548 series and missed advancing to the state tournament by seven pins.

The Clinton-Massie boys struggled with their baker games and finished in the lower half of the 16-team event.

Jacob Wellman posted the top score for the Falcons and was followed by Joey Marburger.

Final individual and team scores were not posted on line at this time.

