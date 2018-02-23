Mineer to play golf at Huntington University

Clinton-Massie senior Keith Mineer has signed to play golf in college with Huntington University, an NAIA institution located in Indiana. “Keith will go down as one of the best golfers in Clinton-Massie history. He holds the 18-hole record shooting a 68 at the SBAAC tournament this year. He’s solid in all areas and I look for him to have a successful college golf career,” CM golf coach Brian Mudd said. In the photo, from left to right, Keith Mineer, Huntington coach Rick Sholund, father Jay Mineer, mother Jenny Mineer and Zach Mineer.

Clinton-Massie senior Keith Mineer has signed to play golf in college with Huntington University, an NAIA institution located inIndiana. “Keith will go down as one of the best golfers in Clinton-Massie history. He holds the 18-hole record shooting a 68 atthe SBAAC tournament this year. He’s solid in all areas and I look for him to have a successful college golf career,” CM golfcoach Brian Mudd said. In the photo, from left to right, Keith Mineer, Huntington coach Rick Sholund, father Jay Mineer, motherJenny Mineer and Zach Mineer. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_CM_mineersignsHUNT.jpg Clinton-Massie senior Keith Mineer has signed to play golf in college with Huntington University, an NAIA institution located inIndiana. “Keith will go down as one of the best golfers in Clinton-Massie history. He holds the 18-hole record shooting a 68 atthe SBAAC tournament this year. He’s solid in all areas and I look for him to have a successful college golf career,” CM golfcoach Brian Mudd said. In the photo, from left to right, Keith Mineer, Huntington coach Rick Sholund, father Jay Mineer, motherJenny Mineer and Zach Mineer. Courtesy Photo