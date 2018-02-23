Carruthers to play tennis at Shawnee State

Clinton-Massie senior Claire Carruthers has signed on to continue her tennis career at Shawnee State University, an NAIA institution in southeast Ohio. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Shawnee coach Steve Boone, Dani Carruthers, Claire Carruthers, Randy Carruthers, Sadie Carruthers; back row, Cindy Running and Lynn Deatherage. Careers holds the CM record for most varsity wins in a career with 52, Deatherage said. She has a CM record 44 wins at first doubles and was a first team All-SBAAC player for the Lady Falcons. Anne Thompson also signed on to continue her tennis career at Marietta. Deatherage said, “Since girls tennis became a varsity sport in 1989, only three CM graduates have been invited to play college tennis before this pair. Clinton-Massie should be proud of their efforts and accomplishments to elevate the CM program. Keep in mind that seven players complete a varsity tennis roster, four of whom were seniors. To have half of the seniors, and a third of the team, continue at the college level is a pretty big deal for a school our size.”

