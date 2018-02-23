Thompson to play tennis at Marietta

Clinton-Massie senior Anne Thompson also signed on to continue her tennis career at Marietta. She joins classmate Claire Carruthers as a senior who has decided to play tennis in college. CM coach Lynn Deatherage said, “Since girls tennis became a varsity sport in 1989, only three CM graduates have been invited to play college tennis before this pair. Clinton-Massie should be proud of their efforts and accomplishments to elevate the CM program. Keep in mind that seven players complete a varsity tennis roster, four of whom were seniors. To have half of the seniors, and a third of the team, continue at the college level is a pretty big deal for a school our size.” At Clinton-Massie, she was a four-year varsity singles specialist who holds the CM record for most varsity matches played in a career at 97, and is third on the career wins list with 48. She was recognized in the fall as a first team SBAAC all-Star and recognized by Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches’ Association as a Division II Distinguished singles player. Together with Hailey Clayborn, Anne was the first to represent CM at the OHSAA Southwest District tennis tournament. In the photo, from left to right, coach Deatherage, mother Jill Thompson, Anne Thompson, father Rob Thompson and brother Adam Thompson; back row, athletic director Cindy Running.

