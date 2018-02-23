Frazier to play lacrosse at Wilmington College

Wilmington High School senior Blake Frazier has decided to continue his lacrosse career at Wilmington College. “I am excited to see Blake have the opportunity to play lacrosse at the next level at Wilmington College. He has earned this through developing his skills during the off-season, becoming a better teammate my being a multi-sport athlete and excelling in the classroom,” Wilmington High School head coach Adam Shultz said. In the photo, from left to right, mother Sandy Frazier, Blake Frazier, Mike Frazier; back row, coach Adam Shultz.

