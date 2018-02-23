Shumaker leads WHS girls to district tournament

CINCINNATI – Led by Sydney Shumaker, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team qualified for next week’s Division I Southwest District tournament.

The Lady Hurricane finished fifth Thursday in the Division I Sectional tournament at Crossgate Lanes with a team total pinfall of 2,921.

The top seven teams advanced to the district.

Shumaker had a single game best of 213 and finished with a 513 series.

The key for Wilmington came in the fifth baker game where a 201 was 65 pins higher than any other Lady Hurricane baker game on the day.

The district tournament will be held at Beaver-Vu Lanes on February 28.

SUMMARY

February 22 2018

Division I Sectional

@Crossgate Lanes

Team scores

Lebanon 3425 Milford 3130 West Clermont 2943 Mount Notre Dame 2927 Wilmington 2921 Turpin 2904 Lakota West 2883

Baker games

W-115, 114, 126, 136, 201, 131 (823)

Individual games

W-Ariel Comburger 137, 125 (262); Nicole Gallion 100, 128, 132 (360); Melanie Taylor 151, 157, 128 (436); Sydney SHumaker 159, 141, 213 (513); Katie Hottinger 147, 121, 169 (437); SUB 1 90. TOTALS 694, 672, 732 (2098)