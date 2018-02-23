Mansfield, Noszka earn SBAAC top honors

Wilmington’s Jeffery Mansfield and Michael Noszka earned top honors for the SBAAC boys basketball all-star awards.

Mansfield was the SBAAC American Division Player of the Year and Noszka was honored as the SBAACA Coach of the Year.

Wilmington went 10-0 in the American Division en route to a 16-6 overall record and a league championship.

A total of 14 other Clinton County players were honored for their accomplishments in boys basketball this season.

In the American Division, Clinton-Massie’s Thomas Myers was named first team along with Wilmington’s Layne Griffith and Matthew Smith.

In the National Division, Blanchester’s Brayden Sipple and the East Clinton duo of Wyatt Floyd and JT McCarren were named to the first team. Sipple was the only freshman in the league to be named to the first team in either division.

On the National Division second team were Blanchester’s Jordan Stroud and East Clinton’s Alex Pence. Honorable mention in the National was given to Jacob Olds of ECHS and Nevan Coyle of BHS.

Clinton-Massie’s Trey Uetrecht and Wilmington’s Curtis Gauche were named to the American Division second team while Wilmington’s Willie Morris and Clinton-Massie’s Griffin Laake were given honorable mention.

Others on the American Division first team were Batavia’s Corbin Richardson, Goshen’s Deonte Bailey and Tony Moore, New Richmond’s Jonathan Lang and Western Brown’s Jack Finn and Clayton Wolfe.

Others on the National Division first team were Jacob Reinhart of Bethel-Tate, Grant Fishback of Clermont Northeastern, Joey Glassmeyer of Felicity-Franklin, Logan Doss, Luke Gast and Noah Pack of Georgetown, and Nate Bogan and Jacob Wells of Williamsburg.

Pack and Bogan were co-Players of the Year in the National Division while Doug Williams of Georgetown was named Coach of the Year.

