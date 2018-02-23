Mikhayla Carter to play soccer at ONU

Clinton-Massie senior Mikhayla Carter has chosen Ohio Northern University to continue her soccer career. In the photo, from left to right, grandmother Becky Conard, father Shane Carter, mother Amber Carter, Mikhayla Carter, sister McKenzie Carter, and grandfather Jeff Conard.

Clinton-Massie senior Mikhayla Carter has chosen Ohio Northern University to continue her soccer career. In the photo, from left to right, grandmother Becky Conard, father Shane Carter, mother Amber Carter, Mikhayla Carter, sister McKenzie Carter, and grandfather Jeff Conard. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_cm_micarter.jpg Clinton-Massie senior Mikhayla Carter has chosen Ohio Northern University to continue her soccer career. In the photo, from left to right, grandmother Becky Conard, father Shane Carter, mother Amber Carter, Mikhayla Carter, sister McKenzie Carter, and grandfather Jeff Conard. Courtesy Photo