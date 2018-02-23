Sexton retiring after 25 years as voice of the Wildcats

After 25 years, Matt Sexton is retiring as the “voice of the Wildcats.”

A 1997 graduate of Blanchester High School, Sexton made his public address announcing debut in 1993 as a freshman. Since that time, BHS athletic director Bryan Pennix estimated Sexton has announced more than 225 varsity football games, 1,000 basketball games and 20 wrestling tournaments at BHS.

“Matt does this with the professionalism rarely seen at the high school level. He prepares and executes night after night with a skill of which I am envious,” said Pennix.

Sexton’s final game was Tuesday night against New Richmond.

“Even though we will miss his “Brayden Sipple for threeeeeeeeee, we wish him well as he pursues his broadcasting goals,” said Pennix. “I am biased but I truly believe he is the best high school announcer in the state.”

Courtesy Photo | Denise Thacker http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BHS_sexton14c.jpg Courtesy Photo | Denise Thacker Matt Sexton is retiring after 25 years as the public address announcer at Blanchester High School. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BHS_sexton24c.jpg Matt Sexton is retiring after 25 years as the public address announcer at Blanchester High School. Courtesy Photo | Denise Thacker