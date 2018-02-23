9 Hurricane, Falcons advance to sectional semis

BATAVIA – Wilmington and Clinton-Massie have a combined nine wrestlers in the semifinal round of the Division II Batavia Sectional wrestling tournament.

The tournament began Friday afternoon and five Falcons and four Hurricane have advanced to the semifinal round of their respective weight classes.

Wilmington wrestlers who are unbeaten and in the semifinal round are Cameron Smart at 113, Sam Eastes at 120, Isaac Allen at 160 and Conner Barton at 285.

Clinton-Massie wrestlers who are unbeaten and in the semifinal round are Matt Asher at 126, Bryson Mills at 145, Robbie Fredrick at 152, Ross Lennon at 160 and Sam Brothers at 220.

Wrestling will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Wilmington wrestlers in the consolation bracket are Dominic Davidson at 126, Mason Snyder at 132, Trent Holliday at 145, Spencer Cain at 152, Canon Ford at 170, Truestin Barnes at 182, Brady Bergefurd at 195 and Thomas Womble at 220.

Clinton-Massie wrestlers in the consolation bracket are Jason Martin at 132, Nathan Gibbs at 138, Colton Doyle at 170 and Braxton Green at 195.

Of note, Asher had a 20-second pin in his 126 pound quarterfinal match. Fredrick was a No. 6 seed and knocked off the No. 3 seed Collin Briggs from Goshen in 2:47 in the quarters.

At 160 pounds, Allen and Lennon are on a collision course to meet in the finals. Lennon (26-3) and Allen (33-7) are the top two seeded wrestlers.

