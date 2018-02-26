WC women’s lacrosse drops opener 15-2

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Wilmington College women’s lacrosse team fell to Kalamazoo College 15-2 in the regular season opener Saturday afternoon.

Wilmington will host Trine University 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Wilmington struggled to score from the start as the Fightin’ Quakers totaled eight shots in the first half, converting on one goal by Rachel Reinhart at the 25:06 mark.

Kalamazoo went on an 8-0 scoring run to end the first half ahead 10-1. Defensively, the Quakers allowed 25 shots on goal while Meghan Wieloch was able to make eight saves.

Kalamazoo started off quick in the second half by scoring two goals in the first 10 minutes before Wilmington was able to answer. Reinhart notched her second goal of the afternoon on an assist by Becca Petra. Kalamazoo scored three more goals before the second half ended.

Hannah Gratsch finished with one assist and two shots on goals.

Kalamazoo was led by a trio of players, Amanda Moss, Sam Jacobsen and Rachel Madar which all totaled three goals each.