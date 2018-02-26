WC’s Stacy earns top OAC field performer honor

BEXLEY, Ohio – Led by one of the conference’s top field performers Lauren Stacy, the Wilmington College women’s indoor track and field team finished eighth Saturday at Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Indoor Track and Field Championship Meet.

On the final day of competition, WC had several highlights.

Lauren Stacy and Emma Burke led the way, both turning in second-place finishes. Stacy finished second in the shot put from a throw of 13 meters while Burke took second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.42 seconds.

For her efforts this season and throughout this meet, Stacy was one of two athletes awarded the OAC Indoor Field Athlete of the Year Award.

Kayli Sullivan also placed in the shot put. She earned 10th place from a put of 11.19 meters.

The quartet of Burke, Lisa Bailey, Brooklyn Payne and Miranda Gibson finished seventh in 1:53.23 in the 4×200-meter relay.

Burke, Gibson, Mckenzie Hamm and Bailey formed the 4×400-meter relay that earned eighth place, crossing the finish line in 4:36.47.

In the 3,000-meter run, Allison Helmke was 20th in 12:04.73. In the mile run, Kelly Rice was 17th in 6:04.85.

For the majority of the Fightin’ Quakers, this meet marks the end of the indoor season. They’ll take to the outdoor track March 23 at the Emory Invitational in Atlanta, Ga.

Those who are within reach of qualifying for the NCAA DIII Indoor National Championship will continue on to the Last Chance Meet hosted by Ohio Northern University on March 2-3 in hopes of meeting the qualifying standards for the NCAA meet which will be held on March 9-10 in Birmingham, Ala.

