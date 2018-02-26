Jones, Campbell earn post-season honors

A pair of Wilmington College basketball players earned post-season honors.

Christian Jones has garnered second team All-Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) honors for men’s basketball while Mackenzie Campbell was earned College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) second team Academic All-District Honors.

An honorable mention All-OAC honoree last season, Jones finished fourth in the conference in scoring at 19.2 points per game. He also grabbed 2.8 rebounds per contest and finished second on the squad in assists per game at 2.7.

Jones scored in double figures in all but two games this season including crossing the 25-point plateau on four occasions. His career high in scoring came in a 35-point performance in John Carroll University Feb. 3.

One of the most prolific free throw shooters in program history, Jones carried an 85 percent free throw mark throughout his career and all turned in four of the 10 best free throw shooting seasons. Jones leaves Wilmington’s men’s basketball program as its seventh all-time leading scorer with 1,379 career points.

“CJ [Christian Jones] had a phenomenal senior season,” head coach K.C. Hunt said. “He was a dynamic scorer and a tremendous leader all year long. This is a much deserved honor.”

Campbell, an exercise science major, carries a 3.98 grade point average. She led Wilmington offensively by scoring 14.1 points per game while also leading the Fightin’ Quakers in rebounding at 6.8 boards per contest and assists at 2.8 per game.

Campbell, who often drew the toughest defensive assignment, led the team in minutes played at 30.6 and also scored in double figures 19 times.

A member of the program’s 1,000-point club, Campbell currently sits 12th in career scoring with 1,198 points. She is being honored with All-District honors for the second consecutive season.

“Mackenzie [Campbell] is the epitome of what a student-athlete can be,” said head coach Jerry Scheve. “She is a great student, a great player and more importantly a great person. I fee luck to get to coach people like her,”

The team is voted on by sports information personnel in a three-state region. Just five first-team and five second-team players were honored out of more than 50 nominees.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_Jones_Campbell.jpg