Fenwick easily wins battle of Falcons 67-40

KETTERING – Clinton-Massie’s season closed with a 67-40 loss to Bishop Fenwick in the boys Division II sectional at Fairmont’s Trent Arena.

Unlike when the teams met Jan. 23 and Fenwick needed to come from behind to win (54-40), Fenwick led the entire evening.

Fenwick got 13 second-chance points to build a 30-20 lead 1:24 before the intermission.

Massie scored the final five points of the half to trail 30-25 at the break, but Fenwick quickly redoubled that margin with nine of the first 11 points of the third period.

With a foul-ridden Thomas Myers and injured Trey Uetrecht on the Massie bench, Fenwick posted nine straight points midway through the third to go up 51-31.

Fenwick led by as much as 60-39 with 3:33 left in the contest.

“We’re low on numbers as it is, and whenever you lose the main guy on the floor to an injury, it kind of takes the breath out of you a little bit,” CM head coach Todd Cook said. “Thomas picks up fouls early on and we have to be limited with him.

“At halftime, they had 11 offensive rebounds. That was a key part to the first part of the half, and then they took over with our lack of depth.”

Fenwick’s John Engelmeier led all scorers with 19 points, 10 of them in the third quarter. Teammate C.J. Napier added 17, all of them in the first three quarters.

Griffin Laake led CM with 14.

SUMMARY

February 26 2018

Division III Sectional

@Fairmont’s Trent Arena

CM 14.11.10.05…..40

FE 16.14.26.11…..67

(40) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 0-4-4, Chowning 2-2-8, Myers 2-0-4, Uetrecht 1-0-2, Laake 4-6-14, Phillips 1-0-2, Trampler 0-0-0, Olberding 0-1-1, Campbell 1-1-3, Baker 1-0-2, Total 12-14-40. 3-point goals: 2 (Chowning 2). FTM-FTA 14-23, 61 percent.

(67) FENWICK (fg-ft-tp) Davis 3-2-8, Napier 7-3-17, Luers 2-0-5, Engelmeier 7-4-19, Durham 0-2-2, Boon 0-0-0, Morris 0-0-0, Lorel 0-0-0-0, Dahm 0-0-0, N. Braun 3-0-8, A.J. Braun 1-2-4, Rucker 2-0-4, Houck 0-0-0. Total 25-13-67. 3-point goals: 4 (N. Braun, Luers, Engelmeier). FTM-FTA 13-15, 87 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

