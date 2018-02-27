City Rec completes ‘18 basketball season

The Wilmington Parks and Recreation Department finished its 2018 basketball season last week. With more than 110 participants from grades 2-6, this season was a huge success, according to Jody Drake of the Parks and Recreation Department. Each participants continued growth was great to see, he added. Volunteer coaches and sponsors Wilmington Inn and Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine were instrumental in making the season a success, Drake said.

